MLB DFS: Charlie Blackmon and best picks for June 14 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Less than a year ago, former top prospect Lucas Giolito looked as if his chances of being a front-end starter had already been dashed at the age of 23. However, after reworking his arsenal to focus on a harder four-seamer at the top of the zone, his changeup and his slider, Giolito takes the mound for the White Sox on Friday against the Yankees as an AL Cy Young frontrunner with a 9-1 record and an ERA of 2.28. In MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings, Giolito is the second-most expensive pitching option available on Friday night behind Nationals ace Max Scherzer. Both will be popular options in MLB DFS lineups, but to afford that sort of pitching dominance you'll need to scrape value from the bottom of Friday's MLB DFS player pool. So before you set your MLB DFS rosters for June 14, be sure to first check out the MLB DFS picks from Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings.

For Friday, we can tell you McClure is targeting Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon at $4,300 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings. Blackmon has used the first half of the 2019 season to erase thoughts that regression might be setting in when his numbers backslid from 2017 to 2018. He's slashing .316/.370/.622 and he's doing that all with a sustainable-looking BABIP of .339 and HR/FB rates/contact rates that all line up with his career norms.

Blackmon gets a matchup against Padres right-hander Cal Quantrill on Friday night. And while he's never faced Quantrill, the matchup appears to work in Blackmon's favor as he's slashing an absurd .349/.401/.698 against right-handed pitching this year. Those type of numbers, and the luxury of playing at hitter-friendly Coors Field, should lead to a huge return.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Friday includes rostering Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer ($3,800 on FanDuel, $4,700 on DraftKings) who has driven in five runs in his last three games and enters Friday on a six-game hitting streak. After struggling in his first season with San Diego, Hosmer has dropped his strikeout from a career-high 21.0 percent in 2017 down to 19.9, but has made most of his offensive gains in 2019 on the back of a hard-hit contact rate that has risen from 34.5 percent to a career-high 38.3 percent.

That ability generate hard contact more regularly and to lift the ball more frequently has helped raise his ISO by 20 points to .165 and he's got a respectable 10 home runs with 41 RBI because of it. On Friday, he faces Rockies right-hander Jeff Hoffman and Hosmer, who will also have the benefit of playing at Coors Field on Friday, has hit all 10 of his home runs this year off right-handed pitching.

