The Tampa Bay Rays are the hottest team in baseball and have won eight of their last 10 games ahead of the start of their series against the New York Yankees on Friday. The Yankees are set to start Domingo German on the mound, who had a strong month of August, with a 2-1 record and a 2.08 ERA in six appearances. Should you back Rays players in your MLB DFS lineups, or will German continue his effective pitching into September?

One Rays player that looks like a strong pick in the MLB DFS player pool is third baseman Yandy Diaz. Diaz is 5-for-14 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI against German in his career, and over his last five starts overall, he has hit .550 with a 1.509 OPS. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Devers finished as the top-scoring Fantasy third baseman on both sites. He went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Boston's win against Texas to return 20 points on DraftKings and 28.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, September 2. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, September 2, 2022

Devers is one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks once again on Friday and is listed at $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Boston continues its series against Texas at home and the Rangers are set to start pitcher Dallas Keuchel, who is having a rough season. Keuchel is now with his third team this year and has an ERA of 8.84 this season.

Devers has personally terrorized Keuchel this season and is a perfect 5-for-5 against him with two doubles. Additionally, Devers has done his best hitting at home, where he is hitting .307 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI. Prior to Thursday, Devers had been on a five game hitless streak, but after his strong performance yesterday and a top matchup against Keuchel, he appears poised for a breakout.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Devers with Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts ($5,100 on FanDuel, $3,800 on DraftKings). Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's win against the Rangers. In home games this season, Bogaerts has a .500 slugging percentage and has hit eight of his 12 home runs at Fenway Park.

Bogaerts is another player that has had success against Keuchel and is 5-for-16 with a home run and three RBI. In seven games over the last week, Bogaerts has offensive splits of .464/.484/.750 with 13 hits, two home runs and 10 runs batted in. Against left-handed starting pitchers like Keuchel this season, Bogaerts has hit .368 with a 1.003 OPS.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, September 2, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.