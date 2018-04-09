MLB DFS for April 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Monday, April 9, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Future" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a fast start on his picks this year.



On Sunday, McClure rostered Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton at $9,100 on FanDuel. The result: Morton went six innings with no earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts -- returning almost 50 points on FanDuel. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Monday's main slate, McClure is all over Rockies shortstop Patrick Valaika as a value play at $2,800 on DraftKings and $2,000 on FanDuel.



Valaika's slow start has dropped him to a rock-bottom DFS price, but McClure sees big value for his matchup on Monday against the Padres. And he'll be at the high altitude of Coors Field.



That's because he got his first hit of the season against the Braves on Sunday and Valaika will have a favorable chance to build on that against San Diego southpaw Clayton Richard, who is winless in two starts and has an ERA of 4.50 and a WHIP of 1.50.



That value pick will leave you plenty of room to stack Valaika with hot-hitting teammate and third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is $5,700 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel.



Arenado has six hits in his past three games and has a strong .324 batting average overall to go along with a home run and six RBIs. That hot start, combined with a game in Denver's thin air could lead to monster DFS numbers on Monday.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 or more points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineups on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.