Watch Now: Any Hope For Mike Trout As Long As He's With Angels? ( 1:39 )

With 26 teams in action across Major League Baseball on Monday, the MLB DFS player pool is very deep with talented players across the value spectrum. Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is still on a historic hitting pace, averaging .446 heading into a road series at Houston. And Angels outfielder Mike Trout is tied for the home run lead with nine heading into a road series at San Francisco.

Are Blackmon and Trout strong MLB DFS picks Monday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, even though their prices would likely cause MLB DFS players to budget elsewhere on the roster? Or are there better values to be found? Before making any MLB DFS picks on Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, projections and stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Sunday, McClure recommended Rockies shortstop Trevor Story for lineups. The result: Story doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Monday, Aug. 17, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 17

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz at $5,700 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Cruz is tied for third in the majors with 21 RBIs, eighth with a .342 batting average and 12th with six home runs. The 16-year veteran is on pace for the best batting average and OPS (1.036) of his career.

Cruz and the Twins finish up a four-game series against the Royals on Monday, a team he has torched in 2020. Cruz has three home runs, four RBIs, a double and four runs scored in 19 at-bats against Kansas City this season. That is good for a .368/.400/.895/1.295 slash line, and is why McClure likes Cruz in all MLB DFS formats Monday.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella at $4,100 on DraftKings and $2,300 on FanDuel. La Stella is hitting .277 this season, with one home run and seven RBIs. La Stella also has six doubles and seven runs scored.

La Stella's value Monday comes from his expected place in the Angels lineup, as he is projected to hit second behind leadoff hitter David Fletcher. La Stella also is a part of the top stack on Monday's slates, and with his rock-bottom price point he can only provide positive value.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 17

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.