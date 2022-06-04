In his last six starts, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has given up a total of six runs and has struck out at least seven batters in every appearance, so MLB daily Fantasy players will likely be targeting the right-hander heavily on Saturday. Wheeler and the Phillies take on Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Angels, and it will be interesting to see how last year's NL Cy Young runner-up handles one of the best lineups in the American League. The 32-year-old led the NL in innings pitched (213 1/3) and strikeouts (247) last year but he'll face some serious challenges from a lineup that ranks second in the AL in home runs (68) and third in runs scored (238).

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, he highlighted Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole as his top pitching option on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Cole threw seven scoreless innings and allowed only two singles while striking out nine in a win to return 36.55 points on DraftKings and 58 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, June 4, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who is listed at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. After signing a 10-year, $325 million contract during the offseason, expectations were sky-high for Seager entering his first season in Texas and things got off to a sluggish start.

However, he's finding his power stroke in a hitter-friendly ballpark and is sitting on 11 home runs entering Saturday's matchup. Seager is a lefty who has hit left-handed pitching incredibly well this season, with six of his homers and an .888 OPS against them so far. He'll take on Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales on Saturday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Reds first baseman Joey Votto ($3,100 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). After hitting just 27 home runs combined in 2018 and 2019, Votto started to show that he'd tapped back into his power with 11 home runs in 54 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then made it abundantly clear with 36 home runs and 99 RBIs in 2021.

And while Votto is off to a sluggish start in 2022 with .680 OPS, he seems to be in the process of finding it again. He's hit a three-run homer in each of his last two games entering Saturday and produced at least 18 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in those two contests.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, June 4, 2022

