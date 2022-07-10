Although he's just eight games deep, Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien's has been on fire in the month of July. His eighth inning RBI triple on Saturday helped push Texas past Minnesota, and for the month, he has 10 hits, three home runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases. The Rangers wrap up their series against Minnesota on Sunday, but is Semien a solid choice to include in MLB DFS lineups once again?

The Twins are expected to send right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Bundy to the mound for the series finale. As a visiting pitcher, Bundy has a 5.89 ERA with a 1.444 WHIP, and Semien could be an attractive option out of the MLB DFS player pool with a .286 career average and four doubles against Bundy in 21 at bats. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Braves third baseman Austin Riley out of the MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Riley went 2-for-3 with a walk and a home run in the first inning of Atlanta's 4-3 win against Washington to return 23 points on DraftKings and 31.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, July 10. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, July 10, 2022

For Sunday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,200 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). Acuna finished with two hits and a run scored in Atlanta's win on Saturday, and he has been one the Braves' more consistent batters over his last 10 games overall. During that stretch, he has 11 hits with a double and four RBI.

Atlanta closes things out at home on Sunday against Washington and starting pitcher Paolo Espino. Acuna only has one previous at bat against Espino, but the Nationals right-hander is coming off an abysmal start in his last appearance, giving up two home runs, six hits and four runs in just 3.2 innings pitched last Tuesday against Philadelphia. In home games this season, Acuna has hit seven of his eight home runs, batted .290 and has an .895 OPS.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Acuna with first baseman Matt Olson ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Olson was hitless on Saturday against the Nationals, but he had been on a tear in the five games prior. During that stretch, he had eight hits, two doubles and a home run with six RBI as Atlanta won four-of-five games.

Olson has a hit in his only previous at bat against Espino, and should be ready to go in his next meeting against him. Olson's averages against right-handed starting pitching are his best of any other splits this season, at .265/.355/.516 with 24 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 RBI. This season, Olson's exit velocity, hard-hit ball and line drive rates are all up over his last two seasons, and after missing out on a hit yesterday, he'll be looking for a big bounce-back on Sunday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, July 10, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.