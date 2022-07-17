Over their last seven games, the New York Yankees are just 3-4, but Matt Carpenter has been playing some of his best baseball. In the Yankees' 14-1 win against Boston on Saturday, Carpenter hit two home runs and was responsible for batting in half of his team's runs. Over those last seven games, Carpenter has 12 hits, two doubles, five homers and 13 RBI, but can he put together another big game on Sunday for MLB DFS lineups?

The Red Sox are expected to start Chris Sale, who made his first start of the season last Tuesday, after a rib cage injury had kept him sidelined for the first part of the season. Carpenter has never faced Sale, who gave up just three hits and struck out five batters in his first start this season. Is either Sale or Carperter a top selection from the MLB DFS player pool on Sunday? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Both of Ramirez's hits went yard and he finished with five RBI to return 34 points on DraftKings and 47.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, July 17, 2022

For Sunday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Ronald Acuna Jr., who is listed at $6,500 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Acuna Jr. was given the day off on Saturday, but is expected back in the lineup against the Nationals on Sunday. The team has been careful not to spoil his third All-Star appearance following his return from last year's ACL injury.

Acuna will be looking for a strong performance to take him into the All-Star break after a recent slump. In his last six starts, he has gone just 4-for-23, but one of those hits came in his last appearance in the Braves' 8-4 win against the Nationals on Friday. Acuna Jr. had four hits over the first two games of the last series Atlanta had against Washington on July 8 and 9.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Acuna Jr. with Braves first baseman Matt Olson ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Olson made his only hit of the game count on Saturday, when he hit a three-run home run in the third inning of Atlanta's 6-3 win against Washington. Olson continues to hold the lead for doubles in the MLB with 33, and Nationals pitchers have allowed the most hits in the majors.

The Nationals hadn't announced who their starting pitcher heading into Sunday morning, but no matter who is throwing, Olson should come into the game with confidence. In six starts at Nationals Park this season, he has offensive splits of .276/.276/.483 with eight total hits, two home runs and seven RBI. Overall in road games this year, his batting average is nearly 20 points higher than at home, and over the last two weeks, he has 16 RBI with an OPS of .899.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, July 17, 2022

