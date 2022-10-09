It's been six years since the New York Mets have made a postseason run, and on Sunday, they'll either keep it going or watch the San Diego Padres move on to a National League Championship Series. With everything on the line in the only 2022 Wild Card game left to play, which Mets or Padres players are the best fits for your MLB DFS lineups? New York shortstop Francisco Lindor made a major impact for the Mets in their 7-3 win against San Diego on Saturday when he opened the game with a home run, but the Mets need him to provide an encore to advance on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Padres outfielder Trent Grisham has made the most of his hits over the first two playoff games and could be a strong addition from the MLB DFS player pool. Grisham has just two hits through the first two Wild Card games, but both of them have been home runs. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Padres vs. Mets on Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bichette hit a double, drew a walk and scored a run to return 14 points on DraftKings and 18.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Mets vs. Padres

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Padres outfielder Juan Soto, who is listed at $14,100 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Soto went 2-for-4 with a couple of singles and a walk in the Padres 7-3 loss to the Mets on Saturday. He was hitless in the series opener on Friday, but is a career .274 hitter with five home runs and 14 RBI in 19 total playoff games.

In 11 games against the Mets during the regular season, Soto finished with a .264 batting average, but slugged .632 and had an OPS of 1.036. The Mets are set to start Chris Bassitt on the mound on Sunday, who had a strong season overall, but gave up four runs in just 2.2 innings pitched in his last appearance against the Braves on October 2. Soto is 2-for-3 against Bassitt all-time, and will expect to build off of that in a crucial situation on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Mets 2B/OF Jeff McNeil ($12,000 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel). McNeil went 1-for-4 with a double that scored two runs on Saturday against the Padres. He also finished the regular season with the top batting average in the majors (.326), and career highs in doubles (39) and overall hits (174).

McNeil hasn't had a great deal of success against Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, but he was dialed-in against other right-handed pitchers this season. Against righties in 2022, McNeil hit .332 with 53 of his 62 RBI. Over the second half of the season, McNeil had 90 total hits, 20 doubles and an .898 OPS.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Padres vs. Mets

