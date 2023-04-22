The Atlanta Braves will try to snap their first two-game losing streak in two weeks when they face the Houston Astros on Saturday night. Atlanta blew a 4-1 lead in the series opener on Friday when Houston scored five straight runs, capped off by a two-run home run from Yordan Alvarez in the ninth inning. Alvarez has five home runs and 23 RBI so far this season, making him one of the most expensive players in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday?

Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna has been red-hot to open the season, batting .369 with 31 hits and 19 runs. First baseman Matt Olson has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs, so Saturday's game between the Astros and Braves is loaded with quality MLB DFS players. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Bichette had a hit, a run and a walk in Toronto's 6-1 win. He returned 7 points on DraftKings and 9.2 on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, April 22. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Padres outfielder Juan Soto at $3,300 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings. Soto has gone hitless in seven of his last nine games, but he still has one of the highest ceilings in the MLB DFS player pool. He hit his fourth home run of the season in a 1-0 win over the Braves on Wednesday, scoring the game's lone run on a 431-foot solo homer.

Soto finished with a .313 batting average in 2021 before blasting 27 home runs last season, so he is bound to get back on track this year. He has a pair of hits and a walk in nine career plate appearances against Arizona starting pitcher Merrill Kelly. Soto has two homers and nine RBI in 15 games at Arizona during his career.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Soto with San Diego shortstop Xander Bogaerts at $3,900 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings. Bogaerts has been San Diego's hottest hitter this season, racking up 29 base knocks in 83 at-bats. He has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs while batting .349.

Bogaerts has notched hits in 14 of his last 15 games, making him one of the most consistent players to include in MLB DFS lineups. The 30-year-old has a .278 average and a homer in five career games at Arizona, going 3 of 7 in his first two games of the series. He requires a decent chunk of the bankroll in MLB DFS contests on Saturday, but McClure thinks he is worth backing. See who else to pick here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 22, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.