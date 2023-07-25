The Rangers and Astros began a three-game series on Monday, and it went just as well for daily Fantasy baseball players as their last meeting in early July. The Rangers and Astros have combined for 42 runs scored in their last two games after Monday's thrilling 10-9 walk-off victory for the Astros that featured two ties and three lead changes. Daily Fantasy baseball players utilizing Astros and Rangers in their MLB DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings have certainly seen boosts in their total scores.

Will this continue on Tuesday? Should you include Astros like Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker or Jose Abreu in MLB DFS lineups? What about Rangers like Marcus Semien, Nate Lowe or Jonah Heim from the MLB DFS player pool? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Nootbaar went 1-for-2 with three walks, an RBI and two runs scored, returning 15 points on DraftKings and 21.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, July 25. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($5,900 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Riley had a five-game home run streak snapped on Monday, but he is batting .400 with a whopping 1.640 slugging percentage with six home runs, 16 RBI and nine runs scored over his last six games.

The first-round selection in the 2015 MLB Draft quickly rose to the major leagues, making his debut in 2019. He has hit at least 30 home runs in each of his last two seasons and he's on his way to making that three straight years with 22 longballs this season. Riley had 38 home runs and 93 RBI with 79 extra-base hits last season, and with his hot bat against a depleted Red Sox pitching staff, daily Fantasy baseball players can expect another powerful performance from him on Tuesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cubs first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Bellinger hit his second home run in the last three games on Monday to continue his dominant July. The 28-year-old has a slash line of .452/.475/.795 in the month, sporting the best batting average in the game over that span. He has an OPS of 1.270 in July, which is the third-best in baseball and the best for any hitter with at least 60 plate appearances.

Bellinger, a left-handed hitter, has a slash line of .302/.349/.491 on the season against right-handed pitchers as the White Sox are scheduled to start RHP Michael Kopech in the Crosstown Classic. Kopech has a 4.29 ERA and has struggled to make it out of the fifth inning this season, doing so only once in his last six starts. Bellinger, who hasn't hit more than 20 home runs in a season since launching 47 homers in 2019, has seven of his 14 home runs in July and may be in the middle of a career resurgence. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 25, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.