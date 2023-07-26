This may be the first Crosstown Classic start for Marcus Stroman, but he's no stranger to intra-city rivalries. The New York native spent three seasons with the Mets and pitched in Yankee Stadium as a visitor. The high-energy pitcher often feeds off crowds and big moments, so can you trust him as a starting pitcher in MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Stroman will start for the Cubs against the White Sox on Wednesday in the middle of a strong 2023 season. The 32-year-old has a 3.09 ERA, which is the ninth-best in baseball, over 21 starts this season. How should this affect forming an MLB DFS strategy for daily Fantasy baseball players? All 30 MLB teams are in action on Wednesday, but fewer than half of them play at night, which could limit the MLB DFS player pool. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Cobb tossed six shutout innings with nine strikeouts, surrendering three hits and one walk, returning 28.5 points on DraftKings and 49 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). He has scored a run in each of the last five games and has at least one run scored in nine of his last 10 contests. The Braves rank third in baseball in runs scored (551) and Albies has been a huge reason for that offensive success.

The 26-year-old leads all second basemen in home runs (23) and RBI (69), giving an offensive boost at a position that can be difficult to find production. The three-time All-Star has at least 24 home runs with more than 100 runs scored in all three seasons he's played at least 100 games and should have no issues reaching those marks again this year. The switch-hitter has a home run rate of one in every 16.3 at-bats against right-handed pitching as the Red Sox are scheduled to start RHP Brayan Bello on Wednesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Albies with third baseman Austin Riley ($6,000 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old is on a tear over the last week, hitting six home runs with a .379 average and a 1.103 slugging percentage over his last seven games. Riley went 2-for-3 against Bello on May 10 and has 16 RBI and nine runs scored over his last seven games.

Bello struggled in his last outing, surrendering six runs over four innings against Oakland on July 19. After pitching to sub-3.00 ERAs in May and June, the 24-year-old has a 5.82 ERA while allowing a .986 OPS over three starts this month. Riley has hit at least 30 home runs in each of his last two seasons, including 38 home runs and 93 RBI last year. His hot hitting as of late combined with Albies' strong season and a tough month for Bello make for an intriguing Braves stack opportunity on Wednesday night. See who else to pick right here.

