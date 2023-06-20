The Cincinnati Reds are one win away from accomplishing something they haven't done in more than 10 years -- win 10 games in a row. The Reds had little to no expectations for fans entering the 2023 MLB season or daily Fantasy baseball players after losing 100 games last season. But with a victory on Tuesday over the Rockies, the Reds would reach their first 10-game winning streak since 2012.

They have averaged 6.1 runs per game over the last nine games with contributions from many undervalued players in the MLB DFS player pool. Joey Votto, their top MLB DFS pick over the last decade, had a home run and three RBI in his season debut on Monday. Players such as Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz and Jonathan India have become popular selections for MLB DFS lineups lately. Will that trend and winning streak continue Tuesday? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Reds 1B/3B/SS Kevin Newman as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Newman went 1-for-5 with a home run, returning 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll ($5,700 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). He's the -500 favorite on Caesars Sportsbook to win the National League Rookie of the Year and for good reason. He ranks second in baseball in OPS (.982) and eighth in batting average (.304) in his first full season after playing 32 games last season.

The No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft quickly moved up the top prospects list. He had four home runs last season and has 16 home runs, 39 RBI and 55 runs scored through 70 contests this year. Corbin has seven home runs in June, which ranks third in baseball, including two in his last three games. He ranks third in slugging percentage (.806) and fourth in OPS (1.219) in June as the Brewers are scheduled to start Colin Rea, who surrendered four runs over five innings in his last start.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Newman ($3,200 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel) once again. Newman has been right in the middle of the Reds' offensive explosion over their nine-game winning streak with six RBI over seven games started in that span. He has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games and extended his hitting streak to four games after his home run on Monday.

Newman is having a career year and his best season since 2019. He's adjusted well to his utility and matchup-based role with the Reds after playing his first four seasons with the Pirates. He's played every infield position this season with his most starts at third base (19) and shortstop (17). Rockies starter Noah Davis is coming off a rough outing, allowing seven runs over two innings in just his third career start. With the Reds' offense rolling like it has been, Newman at a cheap price point is a strong addition. See who else to pick right here.

