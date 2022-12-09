Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings may have closed shop on Wednesday, but that didn't prevent the New York Mets from having a busy Thursday evening. Indeed, the Mets reportedly reached an agreement to bring back starting center fielder Brandon Nimmo only minutes before news surfaced that they had also agreed to terms with veteran reliever David Robertson on a one-year deal worth $10 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Robertson, 37, has pitched for five teams over the course of a 14-season career, including nine years with the crosstown Yankees. Most recently, he was part of the Philadelphia Phillies National League championship squad. For his career, he's amassed a 2.89 ERA (145 ERA+) and a 3.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In 2022, his numbers entailed a 2.40 ERA (172 ERA+) and a 2.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He even notched 20 saves.

Robertson joins a bullpen that includes elite closer Edwin Díaz, recent trade addition Brooks Raley, and potentially Rule 5 selection Zach Greene. The Mets have obtained a few other notable relievers this winter who could play roles as well, such as Jeff Brigham and Stephen Ridings.

Robertson and Nimmo are the latest additions in what's been an active week for general manager Billy Eppler. The Mets have also signed veteran starters Justin Verlander and José Quintana and traded for the aforementioned Raley. Of course, they've suffered some losses, too: Jacob deGrom has signed with the Texas Rangers while Taijuan Walker joined up with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets would not appear to be done despite all that recent activity. They've been connected to several other free-agent starters, including Kodai Senga, a true free agent by way of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league.