The New York Yankees have reunited with right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle on a two-year free-agent contract, Ken Rosenthal reports. Jon Heyman puts the total value of the deal at $11.5 million.

Kahnle, 33, underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2020 while still a member of the Yankees and returned this past season in time to make 13 appearances for the Dodgers. Over that span, he pitched to a 2.84 ERA and a 4.67 K/BB ratio in 12 2/3 innings.

Kahnle's fastball velocity wasn't quite back to peak levels but it checked at a still-strong 95.6 mph on average. Kahnle also led with his changeup, as he's done in recent seasons. Speaking of recent seasons, Kahnle was with the Yankees for part of the 2017 season through 2020. For his career, he has a 116 ERA+ over eight MLB seasons.

As for 2023 and beyond, Kahnle gives Aaron Boone and the Yankees another arm with lockdown potential in the bullpen. Clay Holmes figures to get the save opportunities next season now that Aroldis Chapman is presumably going to land elsewhere, and Kahnle should be one of Holmes' primary setup men from the right side.