MLB Hot Stove rumors: Brewers interested in free agent Alex Cobb
The free agent right-hander has also been linked to another NL Central team
The Brewers are coming off a 2017 season in which they surprisingly achieved contending status ahead of schedule. In order to remain in the playoff mix, though, they may need to buttress the rotation. Speaking of which ...
Alex Cobb, 30, is coming off a 2017 season -- his first full campaign since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2015 -- in which he pitched to a 3.66 ERA (113 ERA+) and 2.91 K/BB ratio in a career-high 179 1/3 innings. For his career, Cobb owns an ERA+ of 111 across parts of six big-league seasons.
The rival Cubs and Cobb reportedly have mutual interest in one another, so that seems the more likely pairing. If nothing else, though, perhaps the Brewers can drive the price up a bit. At various points this offseason, Milwaukee has been reported to have interest in free agent Jake Arrieta, and he'd certainly be more of a needle-mover for them. Failing that, though, Cobb is a very reasonable option, provided the Cubs don't scoop him up.
