MLB playoffs: Brewers' aggressive deals pay off again as Mike Moustakas wins Game 1 on walk-off single

The Brewers blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth, but still managed to move to 1-0 in the NLDS

The Brewers had to work for it late, but they ended up outlasting the Rockies to take Game 1 of the best-of-five NLDS, 3-2. They actually led 2-0 for most of the game -- thanks to excellent pitching and Christian Yelich's two-run homer -- but the Rockies got two runs in the top of the ninth to tie it. 

No matter, they'd bounce back to win in walk-off fashion. Take it away, Mike Moustakas

A fun fact involved there: 

On display throughout this game were performances from players who weren't on the Brewers last season, a testament to general manager David Stearns being aggressive both last offseason and then in season in making additions to his ballclub to help get it over the top. 

  • Yelich was acquired via trade the same day Lorenzo Cain was signed. Cain was on base for Yelich's homer. 
  • Moustakas was acquired via trade in July. 
  • So was Joakim Soria, who pitched a spotless 10th to get the win. 

The Brewers are rolling right now. Even in the ninth were things weren't going their way, they got a foul ball by probably less than an inch instead of a ground-rule double (it didn't end up mattering, but it's still worth at least this throw-away mention). 

They'll look to take a menacing 2-0 lead Friday at 3:15 p.m. Milwaukee (Central) time

