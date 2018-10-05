MLB playoffs: Brewers' aggressive deals pay off again as Mike Moustakas wins Game 1 on walk-off single
The Brewers blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth, but still managed to move to 1-0 in the NLDS
The Brewers had to work for it late, but they ended up outlasting the Rockies to take Game 1 of the best-of-five NLDS, 3-2. They actually led 2-0 for most of the game -- thanks to excellent pitching and Christian Yelich's two-run homer -- but the Rockies got two runs in the top of the ninth to tie it.
No matter, they'd bounce back to win in walk-off fashion. Take it away, Mike Moustakas.
A fun fact involved there:
On display throughout this game were performances from players who weren't on the Brewers last season, a testament to general manager David Stearns being aggressive both last offseason and then in season in making additions to his ballclub to help get it over the top.
- Yelich was acquired via trade the same day Lorenzo Cain was signed. Cain was on base for Yelich's homer.
- Moustakas was acquired via trade in July.
- So was Joakim Soria, who pitched a spotless 10th to get the win.
The Brewers are rolling right now. Even in the ninth were things weren't going their way, they got a foul ball by probably less than an inch instead of a ground-rule double (it didn't end up mattering, but it's still worth at least this throw-away mention).
They'll look to take a menacing 2-0 lead Friday at 3:15 p.m. Milwaukee (Central) time.
NLDS games will air on FS1 and MLB Network. Games on FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.
-
