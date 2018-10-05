MLB playoffs: Brewers' aggressive deals pay off again as Mike Moustakas wins Game 1 on walk-off single

The Brewers had to work for it late, but they ended up outlasting the Rockies to take Game 1 of the best-of-five NLDS, 3-2. They actually led 2-0 for most of the game -- thanks to excellent pitching and Christian Yelich's two-run homer -- but the Rockies got two runs in the top of the ninth to tie it.

No matter, they'd bounce back to win in walk-off fashion. Take it away, Mike Moustakas.

This is OCTOBER BASEBALL!



The @Brewers walk things off in Game 1 of the NLDS! pic.twitter.com/O0yUACs19a — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 5, 2018

A fun fact involved there:

Mike Moustakas is the first NL player with a walkoff in his team's first game of the playoffs since Edgar Renteria of the 1997 Marlins.



Renteria also ended that postseason with a walkoff, scoring current @Brewers manager Craig Counsell to win the World Series. #OurCrewOurOctober — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 5, 2018

On display throughout this game were performances from players who weren't on the Brewers last season, a testament to general manager David Stearns being aggressive both last offseason and then in season in making additions to his ballclub to help get it over the top.

Yelich was acquired via trade the same day Lorenzo Cain was signed. Cain was on base for Yelich's homer.

Moustakas was acquired via trade in July.

So was Joakim Soria, who pitched a spotless 10th to get the win.

The Brewers are rolling right now. Even in the ninth were things weren't going their way, they got a foul ball by probably less than an inch instead of a ground-rule double (it didn't end up mattering, but it's still worth at least this throw-away mention).

They'll look to take a menacing 2-0 lead Friday at 3:15 p.m. Milwaukee (Central) time.

