The MLB offseason of 2020-21 is still fairly young, which means pretty much all the action has yet to transpire. That said, rumors regarding free-agent player and team pairings and potential trades are circulating, and we're here to get you up to speed on all the latest scuttle.

We also have a rundown of all of the key dates in this year's offseason and our ranking of the top 60 free agents on the market. Now here's what's buzzing for Wednesday.

Gausman weighing options

Right-handed starter Kevin Gausman is among the free agents who have until 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday to accept or reject the qualifying offer (one year, $18.9 million). Gausman had been viewed as the player who was the likeliest to accept based on his recent track record.

Yet Gausman's acceptance shouldn't be regarded as a fait accompli, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. With hours until the deadline, Gausman is weighing numerous multi-year offers, including one that is believed to be on the table from the Giants.

We here at CBS Sports ranked Gausman as the 16th-best free agent available. Here's what we said:

Gausman did well to reestablish himself as a starting pitcher with the Giants. He made some mechanical tweaks that allowed him to throw harder and within the zone more frequently; reintroduced the slider that he had previously mothballed; and embraced a 50/50 approach with his fastball and splitter. When he was at his best, he was stair-stepping with high fastballs and low splitters. He was at his best often enough to finish the shortened season with a 118 ERA+ and a 4.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Some team will give him a chance to do it again.

If Gausman does accept, he'd be the second starter to do so. Marcus Stroman announced earlier on Wednesday that he would be returning to the Mets.

Braves re-sign Tomlin

The Braves re-signed right-hander Josh Tomlin to a one-year deal worth $1 million on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Tomlin's pact includes a $1.25 million club option with a $250,000 buyout, meaning he's guaranteed $1.25 million no matter what.

Tomlin, 36, has served as a utility arm for the Braves over the past two seasons. He's made 68 appearances (six of them starts) while accumulating a 4.08 ERA (115 ERA+) and a 5.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Tomlin has also been a positive veteran presence for the Braves, as it was his advice that led youngster Kyle Wright to change his placement on the mound, spurring a late-season resurgence.

Tomlin should be expected to pitch out of the Braves bullpen.