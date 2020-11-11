Marcus Stroman may not have pitched for the Mets in 2020, instead opting out over COVID-19 concerns after he recovered from an injury. But his time in New York isn't over. On Wednesday, Stroman announced on Twitter he would be accepting the qualifying offer, keeping him around for another year at a cost of $18.9 million.

Stroman had been one of the top free agents available. We here at CBS Sports ranked him fifth. Here's what we said:

Here's a fun fact: Stroman has a lower career ERA+ than Bauer does. He's lower on the list because he's likely to receive a smaller contract for a number of reasons, beginning with his pitching style. Stroman isn't a high-strikeout or high-whiff pitcher; he's more of a contact manager who has coerced 60 percent or more groundballs in four of his past five seasons. As Dallas Keuchel, among others, have shown: strikeouts get you paid. Stroman's peaks haven't been quite as high as Bauer's, either. Oh, and Stroman also didn't pitch in 2020, opting out after he recovered from a torn calf muscle, albeit not before he had amassed enough service time to qualify for free agency. Teams were, presumably, not as amused by his Labor King antics as everyone else, but whatever; live, laugh, love, and know your worth. Stroman seems to know his, and it's equivalent to a good starting pitcher, even if he's the second-best one available.

Stroman then tweeted the following about Mets owner Steve Cohen: "After watching the presser, I'm beyond excited to play for you sir. I could feel the excitement and passion you're going to bring daily. Let's go be great!"

CBS Sports will have more on this story momentarily.