We are less than a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Thursday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks.

Red Sox could add more infielders, pitchers?

The Red Sox have already obtained one infielder this week, snagging Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Royals, but that doesn't mean they're finished making additions to that area of their roster. Indeed, top baseball executive Chaim Bloom told reporters (including Chris Cotillo of MassLive): "We'd still love to add if the opportunities are there."

As it stands, the Red Sox will be without Trevor Story for at least a chunk of the season. That leaves Enrique Hernández as the projected starting shortstop, with Mondesi (who is recovering from an ACL tear) as a candidate to slot in at the keystone. The Red Sox also have Christian Arroyo hanging around, as well as Rob Refsnyder and youngsters Enmanuel Valdez and David Hamilton.

The most notable remaining free agent infielder is Elvis Andrus. The trade market is harder to survey, but teams are certain to be discussing players who are out of options or who otherwise are not in their immediate plans.

The Red Sox are also interested in adding a left-handed reliever to the mix, with Matt Moore emerging as a potential candidate, according to Cotillo.

Astros haven't asked to interview Stearns

The World Series champions remain without a general manager, and without a timetable to hire one. Nevertheless, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, the Astros have not reached out to the Brewers for permission to interview David Stearns. Stearns had previously served as the Brewers top baseball executive until earlier this winter, when he stepped down from the position. He has one year remaining on his contract, so interested parties must ask the Brewers for clearance to discuss jobs with him. It's unclear if any have done so.