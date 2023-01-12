spring-training-getty.png
Spring training is fast approaching. Pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to camps in Arizona and Florida in mid-February, then exhibition games will begin about two weeks later. Opening Day 2023 is scheduled for March 30.

MLB announced the spring training reporting dates for each team Thursday afternoon. Each club sets its own reporting dates each year, though all camps open the same week. Pitchers and catchers always arrive first. The position players don't have to show up until a few days later.

It must be noted this is a World Baseball Classic year and players committed to the WBC have an earlier reporting date than others. Pitchers and catchers committed to the exhibition series must report on Monday, Feb. 13. Position players playing in the WBC must report on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Now here are this year's spring training reporting dates. As a reminder, Cactus League teams train in Arizona and Grapefruit League teams work out in Florida.

2023 Cactus League spring training reporting dates
TeamPitchers and catchersPosition players

Arizona
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

Chi. Cubs
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

Chi. White Sox
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

Cincinnati
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb 20

Cleveland
Fri., Feb. 17Tues., Feb 21

Colorado
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

Kansas City
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

L.A. Angels
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

L.A. Dodgers
Thurs., Feb. 16Mon., Feb. 20

Milwaukee
Thurs., Feb. 16Tues., Feb. 21

Oakland
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

San Diego
Thurs., Feb. 16Tues., Feb. 21

San Francisco
Thurs., Feb. 16Tues., Feb. 21

Seattle
Thurs., Feb. 16Tues., Feb. 21

Texas
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

2023 Grapefruit League spring training reporting dates
TeamPitchers and catchersPosition players

Atlanta
Thurs., Feb. 16Tues., Feb. 21

Baltimore
Thurs., Feb. 16Tues., Feb. 21

Boston
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

Detroit
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

Houston
Thurs., Feb. 16Tues., Feb. 21

Miami
Thurs., Feb. 16Tues., Feb. 21

Minnesota
Thurs., Feb. 16Mon., Feb. 20

N.Y. Mets
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

N.Y. Yankees
Thurs., Feb. 16Mon., Feb. 20

Philadelphia
Thurs., Feb. 16Tues., Feb. 21

Pittsburgh
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

St. Louis
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

Tampa Bay
Wed., Feb. 15Mon., Feb. 20

Toronto
Thurs., Feb. 16Tues., Feb. 21

Washington
Wed., Feb. 15Tues., Feb. 21