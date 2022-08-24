The 2022 MLB regular season is entering the stretch run, but it's never too early to look ahead to next year. Wednesday afternoon Major League baseball announced the 2023 regular season schedule. Opening Day will be Thursday, March 30, with all 30 teams in action. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Most notably, 2023 will be the first season with a new, more balanced. No longer will interleague play rotate divisions each year. Every team will play at least one series against every other team beginning next season. MLB and the MLB Players' Association agreed to the more balanced schedule format as part of the new collective bargaining agreement.

"The new balanced schedule will feature all 30 Clubs playing each other for at least one series in 2023," MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak said in a statement. "This new format creates more consistent opponent matchups as Clubs compete for Postseason berths, particularly in the recently expanded Wild Card round. Additionally, this fan-friendly format provides fans with the opportunity to see more opponent matchups, with a particular focus on dramatically expanding our most exciting Interleague matchups, and offers more national exposure to the star players throughout our game."

The new schedule format includes 52 divisional games (previously 76), 64 other intraleague games (previously 66), and 46 interleague games (previously 20). Each team will play a four-game home-and-home series against their geographic interleague rival (think Mets vs. Yankees, etc.) plus one three-game series against the other 14 teams in the other league.

Here are the 15 games on the schedule for Opening Day 2023:

2023 MLB Opening Day schedule

Now here are some other highlights from the 2023 MLB regular season schedule:

Mookie Betts returns to Boston for a three-game series from Aug. 25-27. Betts has not yet played a game against the Red Sox since being traded to the Dodgers in Feb. 2020.

Mike Trout will visit his hometown-ish Phillies from Aug. 28-30. It will be Trout's third ever trip to Philadelphia, the MLB team closest to his hometown of Millville, New Jersey.

The Cubs and Cardinals will play the two-game London Series from June 23-24

As always, Jackie Robinson Day will take place on April 15. The third annual Lou Gehrig Day is Friday, June 2, and Roberto Clemente Day is Friday, Sept. 15.



The final day of the regular season is Sunday, Oct. 1. Ten of the 15 games on the schedule will feature division rivals.

You can get more details on the 2023 schedule here.