Hello and welcome to the last full work week before Thanksgiving. In Major League Baseball, that usually means a slow news week. Those of us wanting a flurry of moves before the CBA expires on Dec. 1 are starting to lose a little hope, but hey, it's still possible. We can start with a fresh batch of rumors and wait for something to come to fruition.

As for the news and rumors for Monday, Nov. 16, let's go.

Orioles interested in bringing Rogers back

The Orioles are "operating with the intent of adding" a left-handed starting pitcher, according to the Baltimore Banner. They have extended a qualifying offer to Trevor Rogers and though he's expected to decline it, a reunion remains possible. If not, the Orioles are also reportedly interested in lefty free agents Kris Bubic, Matthew Boyd and David Peterson.

Rogers is the best option here. He finished last season with a 2.90 ERA in his last 20 starts. CBS Sports ranked him as the No. 3 free agent this offseason and the best non-Tarik Skubal pitcher on the market. Here's part of the write-up:

Rogers was never able to fully work off the early season stinkers that inflated his ERA, though this is free agency, and ERA is close to the last thing on the minds of interested teams. You're looking forward in free agency, not backward. The underlying performance indicators are very strong, specifically the ability to get chase and avoid the barrel with four pitches (four-seamer, sinker, changeup, sweeper) that light up analytical models. Rogers also has a fifth-pitch cutter and has shown the ability to hammer the strike zone the last two years.

As things stand, the Orioles' rotation starts with right-handers Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz. Cade Povich is a left-handed option, but they'd clearly like someone else who could qualify as a frontline starter from the left-handed side.

Minter with a lot of suitors

Free agent left-hander A.J. Minter is getting a lot of interest, per MLB Network. Coming off a season in which he was productive for both the Mets and Twins (in all, a 2.56 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 45 ⅔ innings), he's being chased by at least the Blue Jays, Nationals, Phillies, Rangers and Royals.

Though he's closed on occasion, Minter has been a quality setup man for most of his 10 MLB years, especially with the Braves in the 2020-24 range. He has good playoff numbers, too, with a 2.88 ERA in 20 career postseason appearances.

Brewers trade for reliever

The Brewers have acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Walker from the Giants for two minor-league pitchers, the team announced late Sunday. Walker, 30, was up and down in his four years with the Giants, which included time as a closer. He had a 1.91 ERA, 10 saves and 2.8 WAR in 2024, but lost the job of closer during a sub-par 2025 season. Last year, he pitched to a 7.16 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 32 ⅔ innings.

We have plenty of examples of the Brewers buying low on a player and ending up getting the best version of him, so Walker is the latest to keep an eye on here.