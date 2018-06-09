MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nationals get stronger with Eaton's return

As is the case with almost any fine Saturday during the MLB season, this one's a full slate with plenty of day baseball. Let's jump in ...

Saturday's scores

Giants at Nationals (GameTracker)

Brewers at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Red Sox, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Reds, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Rays, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Tigers, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Marlins, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Mets, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Rockies, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Astros at Rangers, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Eaton returns to Nats

The Nationals have been hit hard by injuries thus far in 2018, but on Saturday they welcome back an important core contributor ...

Yep, leading off and manning right field is Adam Eaton (Bryce Harper will play center in order to give Eaton a less taxing return to the lineup). Eaton's missed the last two months because of an ankle injury. This, of course, is after a torn ACL cost him all but 23 games of the 2017 season.

The Nationals paid a steep price in trade in order to get Eaton from the White Sox back in December of 2016, and now they hope is that he'll enjoy his first extended run of health of D.C.'s watch. When healthy, Eaton is a plus defensive outfielder who combines strong on-base skills with pop to the gaps and good baserunning. In other words, he figures to be a big asset for a contending team like the Nats. Rookie phenom Juan Soto has filled in very nicely in the latter weeks of Eaton's absence, and the loss of Howie Kendrick for the season means he still has a path to regular playing time even after Eaton's return.

To be sure, the Nats still have plenty of health concerns, but the return of their leadoff hitter in tandem with their recent surge (they were 19-7 in May after the disappointing start to 2018) means the reigning AL East champs could begin to assert themselves in the division.

Quick hits

The Phillies have activated OF Rhys Hoskins from the DL.

The White Sox have activated LHP Carlos Rodon from the DL. He'll make his 2018 debut against the Red Sox on Saturday.

