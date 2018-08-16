MLB suspends Yasiel Puig, but not Nick Hundley, for role in Giants-Dodgers fracas
Hundley will instead receive a fine
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley exchanged pleasantries and shove attempts, sparking a benches-clearing load of nothing.
Both were punished by Major League Baseball on Thursday, but only one -- Puig -- was handed a two-game suspension. Hundley, conversely, was hit with an undisclosed fine. Here's the press release from the league office:
Outfielder Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers has received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for fighting and inciting a bench-clearing incident in the bottom of the seventh inning of his Club's Tuesday night game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement.
In addition, Giants catcher Nick Hundley has received an undisclosed fine for his role in the incident.
Unless appealed, the suspension of Puig is scheduled to begin on Friday, when the Dodgers are to play at Seattle. If Puig elects to appeal, then the discipline issued to him will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.
At first glance, it seems odd that Puig would get the stiffer penalty when it was Hundley who began the spat. Our guess is that the league felt Puig deserved a greater punishment for making contact first -- and for going out of his way to land a slap to Hundley's mask.
Is that fair? Maybe not. But there's not much we (or most anyone else) can do about it other than advise players to find healthier solutions to their conflicts.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB roundup: Snell dominates Yankees
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action
-
Dodgers' Jansen could be back Monday
Jansen was thought to be out for at least a month, maybe longer
-
McCutchen gives hilarious recap of brawl
McCutchen doesn't seem like the biggest fan of baseball fights
-
Inside MLB Network's stathead broadcast
The broadcast will feature Statcast stats and 'Kapler's Korner' among other items of note
-
Former Marlins prez defends Urena pitch
Acuna entered the game with eight homers in eight games and had been tormenting the Marlins...
-
Why MLB needs to go hard after Urena
Enough is enough with throwing at guys for the sake of sending a message