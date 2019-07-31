MLB trade deadline: Diamondbacks reportedly acquire Mike Leake from Mariners

The Diamondbacks have reportedly acquired veteran right-hander Mike Leake from the Mariners. Ken Rosenthal has the trade being finalized, and numerous others have confirmed. It's not yet certain what the Mariners will receive in return, but earlier reports had them willing to include cash in any Leake trade so as to improve their haul.

Leake, 31, has been solid this season:

View Profile Mike Leake SEA • SP • 8 ERA 4.34 WHIP 1.26 IP 137.0 BB 19 K 100

That comes to an ERA+ of 99, which is slightly better than average for a starting pitcher. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 99 across parts of 10 big-league seasons. Leake is owed the balance of a $16 million salary for this season, and his contract includes a $15 million salary for 2020 and an $18 million mutual option/$5 million buyout for 2021. Leake's former team the Cardinals are still paying part of his remaining salary obligations.

Leake in essence replaces Zack Greinke in the Arizona rotation. Just prior to the deadline, the D-Backs reportedly sent Greinke to Houston in exchange for prospects.