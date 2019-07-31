MLB trade deadline: Astros add Zack Greinke in blockbuster deal with Diamondbacks before the buzzer

Greinke had to waive his no-trade clause to head to Houston

As expected, the Houston Astros walked away from the July 31 trade deadline with some pitching, and they landed a big name. Multiple reports say the Astros have acquired Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks. ESPN's Jeff Passan says Arizona will receive four prospects while MLB.com Mark Feinsand adds one of them is not outfielder Kyle Tucker.

CBS Sports will have more on this story shortly.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

