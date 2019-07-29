MLB trade deadline: Phillies acquire lefty Jason Vargas from the Mets in exchange for minor-league catcher, report says
The veteran lefty goes from one NL East team to another as he gives Philly some rotation depth
The Phillies have reportedly acquired lefty starter Jason Vargas from the Mets on Monday. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the trade.
According to Joel Sherman, the Mets will receive minor-league catcher Austin Bossart in return.
Vargas, 36, has pitched to a 4.01 ERA/102 ERA+ in 94 1/3 innings this season. Over that span, he's struck out 81 batters against 37 unintentional walks. Vargas has basement-level fastball velocity these days (85 mph on average this season), but his reliance on the changeup has allowed him to be an above-average rotation piece despite the paltry fastball. In Philly, Vargas figures to provide depth at the very back of the rotation, and it's also worth noting that he's made 21 relief appearances in his career. He's owed the balance of an $8 million salary for this season, and his contract includes an $8 million option/$2 million buyout for 2020. Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mets are also including cash in the trade.
In Bossart, the Mets are getting a 26-year-old catcher who this season has hit .195/.303/.335 at Double-A this season. While his defense earns praise, Bossart projects as little more than organizational depth at the position. Mostly, the Mets clear a roster spot for the newly acquired Marcus Stroman.
