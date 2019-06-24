Mets manager Mickey Callaway loses cool at reporter, then pitcher Jason Vargas goes step further; team apologizes

The Mets had the Cubs on the ropes Sunday with a chance to win three of four in Wrigley Field, but instead a late, three-run home run by Javier Baez meant the four-game series ended up in a split. Given that the Cubs are in first place and the Mets have been reeling for a bit, a split isn't bad at all from the Mets' point of view.

Of course, since it's the Mets, things fell off the rails afterward. Per multiple reports, a beat writer said to Mets manager Mickey Callaway "see you tomorrow, Mickey" and things escalated from there. The Athletic has a good, uncensored account of what went down. Basically, Callaway believed the writer to be antagonizing him and started cursing in his general direction. That same writer apparently noticed that starting pitcher Jason Vargas was staring him down and asked what was going on, to which Vargas reportedly replied that he would knock him out (with expletives!). Vargas reportedly had to be held back from the reporter by teammates.

Not surprisingly, the Mets have issued a statement on the matter.

"The Mets sincerely regret the incident that took place with one of our beat writers following today's game in the clubhouse. We do not condone this type of behavior from any employee. The organization has reached out and apologized to this reporter and will have further discussions internally with all involved parties."

The Mets are 37-41 and sit nine games behind the Braves in the NL East. This is Callaway's second season at the helm and it doesn't seem likely he's gonna get a third.