Mets manager Mickey Callaway loses cool at reporter, then pitcher Jason Vargas goes step further; team apologizes
The Mets said they 'do not condone this type of behavior'
The Mets had the Cubs on the ropes Sunday with a chance to win three of four in Wrigley Field, but instead a late, three-run home run by Javier Baez meant the four-game series ended up in a split. Given that the Cubs are in first place and the Mets have been reeling for a bit, a split isn't bad at all from the Mets' point of view.
Of course, since it's the Mets, things fell off the rails afterward. Per multiple reports, a beat writer said to Mets manager Mickey Callaway "see you tomorrow, Mickey" and things escalated from there. The Athletic has a good, uncensored account of what went down. Basically, Callaway believed the writer to be antagonizing him and started cursing in his general direction. That same writer apparently noticed that starting pitcher Jason Vargas was staring him down and asked what was going on, to which Vargas reportedly replied that he would knock him out (with expletives!). Vargas reportedly had to be held back from the reporter by teammates.
Not surprisingly, the Mets have issued a statement on the matter.
"The Mets sincerely regret the incident that took place with one of our beat writers following today's game in the clubhouse. We do not condone this type of behavior from any employee. The organization has reached out and apologized to this reporter and will have further discussions internally with all involved parties."
The Mets are 37-41 and sit nine games behind the Braves in the NL East. This is Callaway's second season at the helm and it doesn't seem likely he's gonna get a third.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers walk-off Rockies again
This pretty well sums up how loaded the Dodgers organization is with talent
-
MLB Sunday: Marlins sweep Phils
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Angels vs. Cardinals odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Angels vs. Cardinals matchup 10,000...
-
Alonso breaks Mets rookie HR record
Darryl Strawberry previously set the mark in 1983
-
Hendriks to close as Trienen sent to IL
Liam Hendriks deserves a ninth-inning look
-
Tatis tags up and scores on infield fly
The exciting Padres rookie proved that the game theorists are correct about taking some ch...