Throughout the season the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we debated the All-Star Game starting pitchers. This week we're going to tackle Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s future.

Will the Marlins trade Jazz Chisholm Jr.? If so, where?

R.J. Anderson: Yes. I see no reason for the Marlins to hold onto Chisholm Jr. beyond the deadline. I think the Mariners are an obvious potential landing spot for him. They have a quality farm system to deal from, and an obvious need to upgrade their outfield. Besides, the Mariners could even try to lasso Josh Bell away from the Marlins as part of a trade if they believe in his game, netting them two potential offensive upgrades in the process.

Dayn Perry: Yeah, I think he'll be moved. The new front office under Peter Bendix is plainly angling for a rebuild, probably a deep one, and Chisholm has actually been healthy this season. He also is under team control through 2026, so moving him now would fatten the return thanks to all that remaining control. He's been in center field for a while, but Chisholm has recently seen time back at his original position of second base. This seems calculated to enhance his potential trade value. I agree that the Mariners are the most likely landing spot, but for the sake of diversity I'll say the Yankees make a surprise play for Chisholm and use him to bolster the infield.

Matt Snyder: He's only under team control for two more seasons and the Marlins organization isn't close enough to contending again to justify keeping him around. They might as well move him, yeah, I agree with the others. It's a shame the front office didn't do much to try and upgrade after finally making the playoffs again in a full season last year, but injuries have ravaged them as well. Anyway, I'll say the Yankees grab him and throw him at second.

Mike Axisa: Yes, for sure they'll trade him. The second base thing is an obvious showcase leading up to the deadline. I think Seattle is Chisholm's most likely landing spot, but for the sake of variety, I'll say the Giants. Thairo Estrada has not been good this season and is kinda sorta venturing into non-tender territory, and San Francisco really needs middle infield help. And they could always put Chisholm in center field too. I wonder if Giants POBO Farhan Zaidi is beginning to feel some pressure to contend, and will look to add immediate MLB roster help rather than continue with the "optimized spare parts" approach.