MLB trade deadline: Red Sox acquire Ian Kinsler from Angels

The Red Sox have acquired veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler and cash from the Angels. The Angels in return receive minor-league right-hander Ty Buttrey and minor-league left-hander Williams Jerez in return. Per Ken Rosenthal, the Angels will send the Red Sox half of Kinsler's remaining $3.6 million in salary obligation.

Some perspective on Kinsler's age-35 season ...

Ian Kinsler to the Red Sox first reported by @Ken_Rosenthal. Kinsler's offensive numbers are down, but still a higher WAR this season than every Sox position player except Betts, Benintendi, Martinez and Bogaerts. And he has an .859 OPS since May 28. — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) July 31, 2018

Kinsler struggled for much of the first two months of the season, but since then he's been producing in vintage fashion (.320/.393/.467 line for July). He's also still a good baserunner, and he remains a pronounced defensive asset at second base. Second base is where he'll play for the time being in Boston, as Dustin Pedroia remains sidelined with knee problems. That, in turn, will allow Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez to platoon at third, at least until Rafael Devers returns from his strained hamstring. Assuming Kinsler produces at his customary level the rest of the way, this is a very sensible addition for the Red Sox. Kinsler is in his walk year.

By the sounds of things, this will likely do it for the Red Sox this trading season ...

Dombrowski: “I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the last move we make. A lot of people talk about our bullpen but we like our bullpen.” — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) July 31, 2018

On the Angels' side of things, Buttrey, 25, owns an ERA of 3.97 and a 1.99 K/BB ratio in 65 minor-league starts and 98 relief appearances. This season, he's worked out of the bullpen at Triple-A Pawtucket. Jerez, 26, has made 166 relief appearances across five minor-league seasons. Over that span, he's pitched to a 3.39 ERA with a 2.65 K/BB ratio. Like Buttrey, he's been in Pawtucket this season.