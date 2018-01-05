MLB trade rumors: Machado still possible for Yankees, who may prioritize third base

The New York Yankees have added one MVP candidate this winter, nabbing Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins before the holidays. The Yankees still want to add another, however.

To wit, the Yankees have remained in contact with the Baltimore Orioles about third baseman/shortstop Manny Machado, according to Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports. That doesn't mean anything is close -- indeed, Heyman notes no team has gotten near the O's asking price -- but it does suggest the Yankees' top priority is third base and not their rotation:

The Yankees also have been looking at adding another top-flight starter, and have talked to the Pirates about Gerrit Cole and investigated the better free agent starters, including Yu Darvish and Alex Cobb. However, there's been some talking lately that third base is more the priority. They may not have the financial flexibility to do both — though a trade of Jacoby Ellsbury or another high-paid veteran might help there.

Perhaps that shouldn't be surprising. Despite all the talk about Cole and crew, the Yankees have more options on the mound than at the hot corner.

Were the season to start tomorrow, the Yankees could conceivably trot out a quality starting five that includes Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, Sonny Gray, CC Sabathia, and Jordan Montgomery. Add in Luis Cessa, Domingo German, and Chance Adams, and the Yankees have depth to lean on when needed as well.

Conversely, the Yankees' third-base options are limited to Miguel Andujar and/or Gleyber Torres, depending on his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Keep in mind, the Yankees could use an upgrade at the keystone too, since they'd be asking a lot of Ronald Torreyes.

As such, the Yankees wanting to add a surer thing, like Machado, makes plenty of sense. The same is true if the Yankees want to go after an alternative third baseman -- think Todd Frazier, who remains a free agent and who was reportedly well-liked during his time in New York.

Obviously things can change -- maybe the Pittsburgh Pirates lower their asking price on Cole, or Darvish decides he really wants to wear pinstripes -- but it's not a shocker that the Yankees would want to figure out what they're doing at third base before circling back to their rotation. And while Machado seems unlikely to join the Yankees, they have every reason to inquire.