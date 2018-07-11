MLB trade rumors: Red Sox are now among the teams checking in on Manny Machado
The Red Sox don't need a shortstop, but a third baseman wouldn't hurt
Once the Yankees got involved in the Manny Machado sweepstakes, it was only a matter of time until the Red Sox entered the fray.
According to Peter Schmuck of the Baltimore Sun, the Red Sox have rekindled their previous interest in Machado. It's unclear whether Boston has interest in impending free agent closer Zach Britton as well.
In the wake of reports that the New York Yankees have renewed their interest in shortstop Manny Machado, two industry sources indicated Tuesday that the Boston Red Sox also have been in recent contact with the Orioles.
The Red Sox already have a pretty good shortstop in Xander Bogaerts, who went into Monday's game hitting .277/.351/.512 (129 OPS+) with 25 doubles and 14 home runs. Boston does have a need at third base, however, where Rafael Devers is hitting only .243/.292/.427 (91 OPS+) with shaky defense.
Machado has third base experience, of course, but he insists on playing shortstop.
As with the Yankees and their reported interest in Machado, there are three possibilities here.
- The Red Sox have legitimate interest in acquiring Machado.
- The Red Sox are trying to drive up the price for other teams (i.e. the Yankees).
- The Orioles are using the Red Sox to drive up the price for other teams.
If the Red Sox do have interest in Machado, do they have the pieces to put together a competitive offer? Or, alternatively, would they make Devers available? Boston's farm system is not in good shape right now, especially with top prospect Jay Groome rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Also, the Red Sox are in the luxury tax dangerous zone.
The shallow farm system and luxury tax concerns do not automatically mean the Red Sox can't get Machado. It just means it might take some creativity.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday roundup: Tanaka back for Yankees
Keep it right here for all of Tuesday's MLB action
-
No timetable for Dustin Pedroia's return
Pedroia is dealing with ongoing knee trouble
-
A's Lowrie going to first All-Star Game
The 34-year-old Lowrie is in his 11th MLB season
-
Marlins' Anderson not getting his due
You wouldn't know it, but Brian Anderson is tied for the lead in WAR among rookies
-
Rays unveil plans for new $900M ballpark
The new design comes with a hefty price tag
-
A's rolling despite injuries
The A's are dealing with a ton of injuries yet keep winning