MLB trade rumors: Red Sox are now among the teams checking in on Manny Machado

Once the Yankees got involved in the Manny Machado sweepstakes, it was only a matter of time until the Red Sox entered the fray.

According to Peter Schmuck of the Baltimore Sun, the Red Sox have rekindled their previous interest in Machado. It's unclear whether Boston has interest in impending free agent closer Zach Britton as well.

The Red Sox already have a pretty good shortstop in Xander Bogaerts, who went into Monday's game hitting .277/.351/.512 (129 OPS+) with 25 doubles and 14 home runs. Boston does have a need at third base, however, where Rafael Devers is hitting only .243/.292/.427 (91 OPS+) with shaky defense.

Machado has third base experience, of course, but he insists on playing shortstop.

“I’m a shortstop. I play shortstop.” - Manny Machado, when asked if he’d move back to third base if traded to contender. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) July 10, 2018

As with the Yankees and their reported interest in Machado, there are three possibilities here.

The Red Sox have legitimate interest in acquiring Machado. The Red Sox are trying to drive up the price for other teams (i.e. the Yankees). The Orioles are using the Red Sox to drive up the price for other teams.

If the Red Sox do have interest in Machado, do they have the pieces to put together a competitive offer? Or, alternatively, would they make Devers available? Boston's farm system is not in good shape right now, especially with top prospect Jay Groome rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Also, the Red Sox are in the luxury tax dangerous zone.

Sure, the Red Sox checked in on Machado. But 3B isn’t their main need, they know he doesn’t want to play 3B anyway, and perhaps most importantly, they are perilously close to the 90 percent tax bracket. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 11, 2018

The shallow farm system and luxury tax concerns do not automatically mean the Red Sox can't get Machado. It just means it might take some creativity.