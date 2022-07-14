Major League Baseball's trade deadline will come on Tuesday, Aug. 2 this year, or in just under three weeks' time. Predictably, the rumor mill is starting to kick into gear as negotiations heat up across the league. As is always the case with this time of the year, CBS Sports will be providing updates and analysis on all the latest deals and rumors between now and the final buzzer. To wit, below you'll find Thursday's batch of trade deadline madness.

Yankees, Mets divided on Benintendi

Andrew Benintendi, one of the summer's top trade candidates, was placed on the restricted list ahead of the Royals' trip to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays because of his unvaccinated status. The Yankees, who had previously been tied to Benintendi, now might be rethinking their interest in obtaining him as part of a deadline deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Andrew Benintendi KC • LF • 16 BA 0.317 R 37 HR 3 RBI 37 SB 2 View Profile

The Yankees play three more games in Toronto this regular season, but the more significant matter is that Benintendi would then be unavailable for road games if the Yankees were to play the Blue Jays in the postseason. The point of New York's additions will be to put them over the hump in October; not sit on the sidelines.

Heyman notes that the Mets may still make a run at Benintendi. The Mets not only do not head to Toronto for the rest of the regular season, but would only face the Blue Jays in the unlikely event that both teams make it to the World Series.

Benintendi, an impending free agent and an All-Star, has batted .317/.386/.401 so far this season.

Yankees acquire Wade

The Yankees did make one acquisition on Thursday, obtaining utility infielder Tyler Wade from the Angels in exchange for a player to be named later. He'll report to the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate.

Wade, who had spent his entire career with the Yankees until being traded out west last November, was outrighted to the minors earlier this month. As a result, he won't take up a spot on New York's 40-player roster.

Wade hit .218 /.272/.272 in 163 plate appearances with the Angels.