Major League Baseball's trade deadline will come on Tuesday, August 2 this year, or in just over three weeks' time. Predictably, the rumor mill is starting to kick into gear as negotiations heat up across the league. As is always the case with this time of the year, CBS Sports will be providing updates and analysis on all the latest deals and rumors between now and the final buzzer. To wit, below you'll find Sunday's batch of trade deadline madness.

Yankees interested in Benintendi, Gallo trades

The Yankees entered Sunday with a majors-leading 61-24 record on the regular season. That doesn't mean top executive Brian Cashman is content with his roster. According to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin, the Yankees have held concurrent talks about acquiring a new outfielder and trading away Joey Gallo.

While the Yankees are likely casting a wide net in their search for outfield help, Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is the only name printed by Heyman and Martin.

Andrew Benintendi KC • LF • 16 BA 0.317 R 34 HR 3 RBI 34 SB 2 View Profile

Benintendi, an impending free agent, has enjoyed a resurgent season to date, batting .317/.387/.402 (125 OPS+) in his first 82 games. The Royals are said to be seeking "one good prospect" in return, according to Heyman and Martin's report.

The Yankees' ask for Gallo is unknown, but it's certain to be less than what they gave up to obtain him from the Rangers last July. Gallo has disappointed during his time in New York, hitting for an 87 OPS+ in more than 128 games to date. That mark is well below the 116 figure he posted across parts of eight seasons in Texas.

Gallo, another impending free agent, is likely to garner interest from teams seeking a buy-low opportunity.

Athletics could keep Montas?

Oakland right-hander Frankie Montas is expected to be one of, if not the top starting pitcher moved this deadline. In what's likely to be retroactively viewed as a clever piece of posturing, A's executive David Forst is doing his best to suggest otherwise.

"We didn't trade him in Spring Training because there wasn't a trade that made sense for us. That will continue to be the case," Forst told The Athletic's Melissa Lockard. "Whether it's at the deadline or next offseason or whatever, there's not a feeling at all that in the next 30 days we have to trade Frankie Montas."

Be that as it may be, it will register as a surprise if the A's don't trade Montas at the deadline.

Frankie Montas OAK • SP • 47 ERA 3.26 WHIP 1.09 IP 96.2 BB 24 K 100 View Profile

After all, Oakland aggressively dismantled its core after the lockout ended, trading away Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Sean Manaea, and Chris Bassitt in an effort to reduce payroll. The clock is ticking on Montas' team control, too, as he'll qualify for free agency after next season; teams have grown increasingly reluctant to part with top talent for one- or half-year rentals, something the A's know all too well.

Montas, 29,has compiled a 3.26 ERA (113 ERA+) and a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 starts this season.