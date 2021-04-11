Rougned Odor, the newest New York Yankees infielder, made his debut in Sunday afternoon's series finale against AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays. New York acquired Odor from the Texas Rangers in a three-player trade last week. Odor, 27, failed to make the Rangers roster out of spring training.

After Odor successfully went through the COVID-19 intake protocols, the Yankees officially activated him. Tyler Wade was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Odor on the active roster. The Yankees also dealt infielder Thairo Estrada to the Giants for cash considerations after activating Odor.

For Odor, coming to the Yankees meant he would have to shave off his full beard. As is the case and has been since George Steinbrenner made the policy in 1973, all Yankees players must be clean-shaven (except for mustaches). For some players coming to the Bronx, that means a complete transformation.

Odor's transformation resulted in his own daughter being taken aback by the drastic change.

"It was weird, I feel weird. Even my daughter, she doesn't even want to look at me," Odor told reporters after shaving his beard. "But you know what, it is what it is. I'm happy to be here."

The now-unrecognizable Rougned will look to help the Yankees avoid a three-game sweep Sunday against the Rays. The Yankees are off to worst start after eight games (3-5) under manager Aaron Boone.