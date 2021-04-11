On Sunday, the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a trade that will ship infielder Thairo Estrada to the west coast in exchange for cash considerations. The Giants subsequently optioned Estrada to their alternate site.

Estrada, 25, was recently designated for assignment by the Yankees to clear a spot for Rougned Odor on the 40-man roster. The Yankees signed Estrada as an international free agent in August 2012. In parts of two big-league seasons (61 games), Estrada hit .214/.267/.348 with four home runs, three doubles, 15 RBI and five stolen bases. He spent time at second base, shortstop and third.

In January 2018, Estrada was shot in his right hip during a robbery in Venezuela. The initial surgery in Venezuela was botched, and the bullet remained in his body when he returned to the United States. He later underwent another surgery, this time under the supervision of the team, in which doctors were finally able to successfully remove the bullet.

Estrada was once ranked as the Yankees sixth best prospect in their farm system. He showed glimmers of power during his time with the ball club, but injuries kept him limited from winning a full-time role.

Odor, meanwhile, is making his Yankees debut on Sunday in the series-finale vs. the Rays. His new, beard-less look is taking some getting used to.

The Rangers designated Odor for assignment before the start of the season.