New York radio legend Mike Francesa 'would love to try' to manage the Yankees

It has been exactly one month since the New York Yankees lost Game 7 of the ALCS to the Astros, sending them home for a winter following a successful 2017 season. Aaron Judge won Rookie of the Year and finished second in the MVP voting, plus Luis Severino finished third in the Cy Young voting. Hard to ask your young players to do more than that.

Despite a strong 2017 overall, the Yankees parted ways with manager Joe Girardi after the season, and they've yet to name his replacement. Among those in the mix to replace Girardi are Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens and ESPN analyst Aaron Boone. The first round of interviews are said to be complete, so the Yankees could name a new skipper sometime after Thanksgiving.

Is it too late to add another name to the mix? Famed WFAN shock jock Mike Francesa hopes not. During his show earlier this week, a caller asked Francesa whether he could manage the Yankees. His answer? Yes, of course.

Mike Francesa says he could definitely manage the @Yankees. Unfortunately, they won't hire him. pic.twitter.com/0PdHztXBb8 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 21, 2017

"Do I think I could manage the Yankees? Sure. Do I think I will get a chance to manage the Yankees? I would love to try, but they wouldn't let me," said Francesa. "I definitely could, but they are not going to let me because they are going to hire someone who has spent 20 years or 15 years playing the game, or spent that time as a manager. I understand that.

"Just like they are not going to give someone my radio show who doesn't have any experience behind the microphone, they are not going to give someone Joe's job who hasn't been connected on the major league level. It makes plenty of sense. But I would like to try that, though. But it's not going to happen."

Hey, rumor has it the front office will dictate strategy to the next Yankees manager, so maybe Francesa could pull it off? He is retiring from his radio show next month, so he'll have plenty of free time going forward. Then again, being a big league manager isn't as easy as many people think. Plenty of folks would crack under the pressure before the All-Star break.