Orioles hire Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as next manager
The rookie manager will inherit a team that lost 115 games a season ago
The Baltimore Orioles have concluded a long and methodical search by settling on Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as their next manager, the team announced on Friday.
The Orioles will introduce Hyde in a press conference on Monday at Oriole Park.
"After conducting an intensive search, I believe that we have found the ideal leader for the next era of Orioles baseball," said Mike Elias, the Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager. "Brandon's deep background in player development and Major League coaching, most recently helping to shape the Cubs into a World Champion, has thoroughly prepared him for this job and distinguished him throughout our interview process. I look forward to introducing him to our fans next week and to working together with him to build the next great Orioles team."
Hyde, 45, spent last season as Joe Maddon's bench coach for the Cubs. Prior to that he served as first base coach under Maddon and bench coach under previous Cubs manager Rick Renteria. Before joining the Cubs, Hyde served various roles in the Marlins dugout, including manager one game on an interim basis (a loss) in 2011.
Hyde managed for six seasons in the minors, compiling a 351-343 record and rising as high as Double-A. As a player, Hyde, a Long Beach State product, played parts of four seasons as a catcher and first baseman in the White Sox system. He topped out at the Triple-A level in 2000.
In Baltimore, Hyde will replace Buck Showalter and inherit a team that lost 115 games a season ago. The Orioles are in the early stages of their rebuild, and relevance in the AL East standings isn't a realistic near-term goal. Hyde, however, does figure to have some level of job security, as he's the hand-picked selection of new vice-president and general manager Mike Elias.
