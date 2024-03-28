MLB Opening Day 2024 gets underway on Thursday with a new first game after the Brewers vs. Mets and Braves vs. Phillies games were postponed due to inclement weather. Now, the Baltimore Orioles kick off the season stateside by hosting the Los Angeles Angels at 3:05 p.m. ET. New Orioles ace Corbin Burnes makes his AL debut after six seasons in Milwaukee that included three All-Star appearances and one Cy Young Award.

Baltimore is the -192 money-line favorite (risk $192 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Orioles odds via SportsLine consensus, while Los Angeles is a +160 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before you make your Orioles vs. Angels picks, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven experts Micah Roberts and Matt Severance.

Roberts, the former Stations Casinos' book director, is on a 35-17 run picking the money line in Angels games, returning 16.86 units of profit on those plays. Severance, who is up nearly 24 units on all MLB picks over the last three years, has also nailed money line picks in Orioles games, going 39-17 (+1167) over his last 56 selections.

Now, the experts have set their sights on Angels vs. Orioles and just locked in their MLB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the expert's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Angels:

Orioles vs. Angels money line: Orioles -192, Angels +160

Orioles vs. Angels over/under: 7.5 runs

Orioles vs. Angels run line: Baltimore -1.5 (+120)

Orioles vs. Angels picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Angels

After starting last season 56-51, the Angels lost 48 of their last 65 games and Mike Trout is now stranded after Shohei Ohtani took a $700 million contract to join the Dodgers this spring. Trout only played in 82 games last year because of various injuries and posted a .858 OPS that was 81 points lower than any he had posted in his career.

The Angels will start Patrick Sandoval on Opening Day and he's coming off a season where he posted a 4.11 ERA while going 7-13. Trout is healthy again and the three-time AL MVP will look to impose his will after the club was largely idle during the offseason. See which side to pick at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Orioles

The Orioles are coming off a 101-win season, which is tied for the fourth-most in franchise history. However, they were swept out of the divisional series by the Rangers and are plagued by a gargantuan ballpark that can stymie their loaded lineup at times.

Baltimore only had three regulars who climbed above the .800 OPS mark last season and only had two starters who finished with an ERA under 4.00. However, the Orioles made a blockbuster move to add former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and he'll take the ball on Opening Day. See which side to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Angels vs. Orioles picks

SportsLine's experts say one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Orioles vs. Angels, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side you need to jump on, all from the experts that have crushed their MLB picks involving these two teams, and find out.