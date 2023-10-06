On Saturday, a fun matchup in the American League Division Series begins in Baltimore. The Orioles, who lost 110 games in 2021 and haven't made the playoffs since 2016, will be hosting a playoff series after a 101-win regular season. The visitors will be the Texas Rangers, who lost 102 games in 2021, 94 last year and have advanced here after a 90-win regular season and a two-game sweep of the Rays at the Trop. The Rangers also last made the playoffs in 2016.

Which team will extend its visit to at least the American League Championship Series? We'll begin that journey Saturday.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for the ALDS.

Orioles vs. Rangers schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

Game 1: Rangers at Orioles, 1:03 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday, Oct. 8

Game 2: Rangers at Orioles , 4:07 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Game 3: Orioles at Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Game 4 (if necessary): Orioles at Rangers, TBD, Fox/FS1

Friday, Oct. 13

Game 5 (if necessary): Rangers at Orioles , TBD, Fox/FS1

How to watch Game 1

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 1:03 p.m. ET

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore, MD)

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo

Starting pitchers: TBA vs. TBA

Orioles vs. Rangers odds

Series odds: BAL -120 | TEX +100

Game 1 odds: BAL -142 | TEX +121 | O/U: 8.0

Preview

The Orioles were 49-32 this season at home while the Rangers were 40-41 on the road, though the Rangers just won two road playoff games without a loss.

In all likelihood, Kyle Bradish will start for Baltimore and he's been brilliant. He closed the season with 16 scoreless innings and had a 2.18 ERA in his last 19. The one time the Rangers saw him this season in Camden, he allowed just one run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The Rangers have had extreme runs of hot and cold this season without much notice, which means the two-game winning streak could snowball into a sweep here or they could just fall apart. There's no real way to know. The Orioles have been incredibly consistent, but they are coming off five days off. I wouldn't read a ton into it, but for those interested, the Orioles swept the Marlins at home coming out of the All-Star break (four days off).

Prediction

Bradish had a 2.23 ERA at home this season and I like him to win this pitching matchup, though that's hardly what will solely determine the outcome here, as both bullpens are vulnerable (the Orioles less so). Pick: Orioles 6, Rangers 3