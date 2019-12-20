Padres infielder Ian Kinsler to retire, remain with San Diego in front office role

San Diego Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler has decided to retire from playing but will remain with the organization in a front-office role, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Kinsler is expected to reach a settlement with the Padres on the more than $4 million remaining on his contract, which runs through the end of next season.

Kinsler, 37, signed a two-year deal with the Padres last winter that included a club option and $8 million guaranteed. He hit .217/.278/.368 (70 OPS+) in 87 games. For his career, he appeared in parts of 14 big-league seasons, mostly with the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers, and posted a career 107 OPS+ with 1,999 hits and 257 home runs. Additionally, he won two Gold Glove Awards, made four All-Star Game appearances, accumulated 57 Wins Above Replacement, and was a member of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

Kinsler ought to receive some Hall of Fame consideration once he becomes eligible. The JAWS system, which takes into consideration both a player's longevity and their peak performance, suggests he's just below the average enshrined second baseman in each regard. Even so, Kinsler was one of the better second basemen of his generation, albeit an era where he was overshadowed by the likes of Robinson Cano, Dustin Pedroia, Chase Utley, Ben Zobrist, and later Jose Altuve.

For the Padres, Kinsler's retirement is mostly about the roster spot. He was unlikely to factor into their lineup in a meaningful way, given his struggles last season, and would've been limited to a bench role. The Padres have already been busy as it pertains to the second-base position. San Diego traded Luis Urias to the Milwaukee Brewers last month, and has since acquired Jurickson Profar as part of a trade with the Oakland Athletics.