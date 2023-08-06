The Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) and San Diego Padres (55-56) are set to square off in a star-studded showdown on Sunday Night Baseball. The Dodgers are first in the NL West standings. Meanwhile, San Diego is in the fourth spot, nine games behind the Dodgers. Lance Lynn (7-9, 6.32 ERA) will start for the Dodgers, while Rich Hill (7-10, 4.76 ERA) takes the hill for San Diego.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are listed at -112 on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Padres vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Dodgers vs. Padres money line: Dodgers -112, Padres -108

Dodgers vs. Padres run line: San Diego +1.5 (-155)

Dodgers vs. Padres over/under: 9 runs

LAD: The Dodgers have won four of their last five games

SD: The Padres are averaging 8.0 runs per game over their last four contests

Why you should back the Dodgers



Mookie Betts has been sensational for the Dodgers this season. Betts owns a smooth swing that pushes the ball all around the diamond. The seven-time All-Star is fifth in the MLB in both home runs (29) and OPS (.964), to go along with 70 RBI. He's also on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last contest on Saturday, Betts was 2-of-4 with a double.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez is another powerful bat in the lineup. Martinez has great awareness at the plate with sound bat control. The 35-year-old is tied for 13th in the league in home runs (25) and 11th in RBI (76). On July 28 against the Cincinnati Reds, he went 2-of-5 with one double and one RBI.

Why you should back the Padres

Juan Soto brings terrific athleticism onto the diamond. Soto is a big-time slugger for the Padres with a strong throwing arm from the outfield. The 24-year-old is leading the team in both home runs (24) and RBI (72). He's recorded an RBI in four straight games. On Aug. 1 versus the Colorado Rockies, he was 2-of-5 with two home runs and four RBI.

Third baseman Manny Machado owns solid power anywhere on the field. Machado uses his outstanding range and arm talent to be an asset defensively. The six-time All-Star is batting .259 with 21 home runs and 65 RBI. In Saturday's win over the Dodgers, Machado went 2-of-4 with a homer and three total RBI.

How to make Dodgers vs. Padres picks

