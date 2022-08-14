The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals will meet in the third and deciding game of a three-game series in a key National League matchup on Sunday. The Padres (64-52) are in a battle with four teams for one of the three NL Wild Card spots. The Nationals (38-77), meanwhile, have lost eight of 10. San Diego has won three of four since a five-game losing streak earlier this month.

First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The Nationals lead the all-time series 262-234, including a 132-112 edge in games played at home. The Padres are a -292 favorite on the money line (risk $292 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Nationals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is nine. Before making any Nationals vs. Padres picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Padres vs. Nationals money line: San Diego -292, Washington +235

Padres vs. Nationals over-under: 9 runs

Padres vs. Nationals run line: Padres -1.5 (-165)

SD: The Padres are 12-5 in their last 17 games against a team with a winning percentage below .400

WAS: The over is 4-1-2 in the Nationals' last seven games against a team with a winning record

Why you should back the Padres



Third baseman Manny Machado has been red hot of late. He was 2-for-4 with a double and home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Washington. Machado has a five-game hitting streak, going 10-for-23 (.435) in that span. He has feasted on Nationals pitching throughout his career and is a lifetime .320 hitter against Washington, including 13 doubles, eight homers and 29 RBI.

Centerfielder Trent Grisham also had a hot bat on Saturday, going 2-for-3 with a homer, walk and stolen base. Grisham is 5-for-10 over his last three games. Grisham has also fared well against the Nationals with four homers and 12 RBIs in 12 career games against Washington. Although he is hitting .201 on the season, he has 15 homers and 46 RBIs with 47 runs scored.

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington will send right-hander Paolo Espino to the mound. In 31 games, including 11 starts this season, Espino is 0-4 with a 4.04 ERA. In 75 2/3 innings, he has struck out 58 batters, while walking just 13 with a WHIP of 1.27. He has been sharp of late, including a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. In that game, he went five innings, allowing six hits and one earned run with zero walks and five strikeouts. He has not allowed a walk since July 30 against St. Louis.

Shortstop Luis Garcia has been a bright spot on offense for Washington. He has hits in seven of his last 10 games, including a 2-for-3 performance on Friday night. He sat out of Saturday night's game with a mild left groin strain, but was reportedly available for pinch-hitting duties. If he can't go, Ildemaro Vargas would move from third to short fill in for him. Vargas has played in the first two games of the series, going 2-for-7. On the year, Vargas is hitting .255 with a homer and six RBIs.

