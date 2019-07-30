Padres vs. Orioles odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 30 from model on 31-17 roll

The San Diego Padres look to bounce out of a slump and start climbing up the NL Wild Card standings when they host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. ET. The Padres, in the No. 9 spot in the race for a playoff spot, believe they have the tools to make a run with two months left in the 2019 MLB season. They've been linked to some of the top pitching names on the MLB trade rumor mill. But they must also take care of business on the field, something that's been a struggle lately, having lost 16 of 24 overall. They face an Orioles team that has the second-worst record in baseball but has won seven of 12. The latest Padres vs. Orioles odds have San Diego as the -241 favorite on the money line (risk $241 to win $100) while Baltimore is going off at +203 (risk $100 to win $203). The over-under for total runs scored is set at 9. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Padres vs. Orioles picks of your own down.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 31-17 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, returning almost $1,700 on the season to $100 bettors. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Padres vs. Orioles. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The computer knows the Padres have hit a bit of a slump, averaging just 3.9 runs in the month of July. But the offense has a full lineup of weapons, led by former Baltimore star Manny Machado (25 HR, .276 average), Hunter Renfroe (29 HR, .238) and Franmil Reyes (27 HR, .258). They pounded the Orioles 8-1 on Monday night as Eric Hosmer hit two homers.

They'll face Orioles starter Tom Eshelman (0-2, 5.79), who hasn't lit up the world through four starts. He hasn't gone five innings in either of his last two starts and will be backed by a bullpen that ranks 29th with a 5.69 ERA. The Padres have to feel confident they can get to Eshelman.

But just because San Diego is back home and may have a pitching edge does not mean it is the best value on the Padres vs. Orioles money line.

Dinelson Lamet has been a mixed bag since returning from Tommy John surgery earlier this month. The Padres' Tuesday starter has 25 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched, but has allowed 12 runs and is 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA. His best outing was when he allowed two runs in four innings against the Mets last time out.

And the Orioles' offense is clicking. Over the last month, Baltimore is averaging a robust 5.0 runs per game. Over the last week, that number is 5.9, hitting .258 with a .730 OPS. Renato Nunez and Trey Mancini have combined for 49 HRs and Jonathan Villar has 13 homers and 22 steals.

So who wins Orioles vs. Padres? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Orioles vs. Padres money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.