The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will begin their 2023 seasons at Petco Park.

The Padres, thanks largely to the substantial roster investments of owner Peter Seidler, advanced to the NLCS and along the way won a playoff series for the first time since 1998. Expectations are even higher in 2023 given the return of Fernando Tatis and the splash signing of Xander Bogaerts. Throw it all together, and the Padres look like one of the very best teams in baseball right now. Across the way, the Rockies are looking to avoid registering a fifth straight losing season.

Other information on the Padres vs. Rockies, including live stream details, is below. You can view the full schedule for Opening Day here.

Rockies vs. Padres

Date: Thursday, March 30 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park - San Diego, Calif.

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (COL), Bally Sports San Diego (SDP)

Probable pitchers: RHP German Márquez (COL) vs. LHP Blake Snell (SDP)

Odds: COL +170; SD -205; O/U: 7.5 runs (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Rockies: Márquez earns a third Opening Day assignment this year in what was a bit of a surprise decision, given that Kyle Freeland was better in 2022. Notable offseason additions for Colorado include Jurickson Profar and Mike Moustakas. One critical factor will be whether outfielder Kris Bryant -- their big free-agent signing last offseason -- can stay healthier in 2023.

Padres: Yu Darvish has started the last two Opening Days for San Diego, but this time Snell gets the nod. Since a right-hander will be going for Colorado, this game will likely mark the Padres debut for veteran lefty masher Matt Carpenter, who inked a free-agent pact this past winter. That's, of course, in addition to Bogaerts and others. The Padres have legitimate designs on overtaking the Dodgers in the NL West this season, and every game will matter for them.