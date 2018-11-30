Patrick Corbin's family tried to convince him to sign with the Yankees at his wedding

It's no surprise that Patrick Corbin, one of the top free agents this offseason, has been hearing pitches from MLB teams ever since the season came to a close in late October. This past week, Corbin has been making the rounds, meeting with the Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees.

But Corbin received another form of recruitment this offseason. This time, the pitch came from his own family at his wedding earlier this month.

From someone who attended Patrick Corbin’s recent wedding: “His younger brother gave a best-man speech and at the end took out a Yankees hat and put it on, which elicited a great applause, and said they all hoped that he and Jen would be moving closer to home.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2018

At the end of his best-man speech, Corbin's younger brother reportedly put on a Yankees hat and told Corbin and his wife that the family hoped the two "would be moving closer to home." Corbin grew up in Syracuse and his whole family are Yankees fans. Corbin's brother's gesture was met with "great applause" from people at the wedding, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Yankees are in need of more left-handed starters, and Corbin fits the bill to take over the top spot in the Bronx Bombers' rotation. And it seems like Corbin's family would be happy if he joins the Yankees. It's a win-win situation, right?