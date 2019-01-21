Patriots-Rams: Super Bowl and World Series will feature same metro markets for first time in same season
The Boston/New England vs. Los Angeles sports rivalry continues to grow
Super Bowl 43 will take place on Feb. 3 in Atlanta and it will be broadcast live on CBS (you can stream it right here on CBSSports.com). On Sunday, we learned who will be playing in the game: the Los Angeles Rams topped the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game, and later the New England Patriots edged the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC. In other words, a Los Angeles-based team will again face a Boston-housed one for a championship.
Sound familiar? Of course it does. We just saw teams from those markets square off a couple months ago in the World Series, where the Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers. You're probably wondering, how often does that happen? Never, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register's research. Instead, this will represent the first time two metro areas have met in the World Series and Super Bowl during the same season:
There is one other instance worth noting, a technicality of sorts. Back in 1969, New York and Baltimore saw the Jets and Colts play Super Bowl III before later in the year witnessing the Mets and Orioles lock horns in the World Series. The New York team won in each instance.
New England-slash-Boston has a chance to do the same. In less than a fortnight we'll know for certain.
