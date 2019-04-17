Phillies vs. Mets odds, line: April 17 MLB picks, top predictions from model on 38-24 run

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets conclude a three-game series on Wednesday when the NL East contenders face off at 1:05 p.m. ET. The Phillies will go with former All-Star Jake Arrieta (2-1, 2.25 ERA) on the hill, while the Mets throw Zack Wheeler (1-1, 7.47). Philadelphia is a -115 money line favorite in the latest Mets vs. Phillies odds (risk $115 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs set at 9.5. The Mets have the best road record in the National League, but before locking in any Mets vs. Phillies picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Arrieta has been on his game this season. He's had three quality starts, including his last outing on Friday, a seven-inning, one-run gem against the Marlins.

The model knows that Arrieta has been on his game this season. He's had three quality starts, including his last outing on Friday, a seven-inning, one-run gem against the Marlins.

He'll be backed by an offense that's generating 5.4 runs per game at home. Jean Segura has been a big boost, hitting .323, while the power has come from Rhys Hoskins, Maikel Franco and Bryce Harper, who have a combined 14 home runs, each ranking in the top 15 in the NL.

But just because Philadelphia has a hard-hitting lineup doesn't mean it provides value on the Mets vs. Phillies money line.

Wheeler's numbers haven't been great, but after two rough starts he was solid at Atlanta on Friday, allowing two runs over six innings with eight strikeouts in a win.

The Mets' offense has banded together on the road, averaging a hefty six runs per game with a cumulative .274 batting average. Pitching was expected to be New York's strength this season, but so far the team is averaging 6.1 runs per game, fourth-most in MLB. Rookie Pete Alonso has been the catalyst of much of the success, hitting .339 with six home runs and 17 RBIs, all team highs.

Rookie Pete Alonso has been the catalyst of much of the success, hitting .339 with six home runs and 17 RBIs, all team highs.