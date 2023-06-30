National League East teams in strong form will square off on Friday night when the Philadelphia Phillies (43-37) host the Washington Nationals (32-48). Philadelphia has won four straight games following its three-game sweep of the Cubs earlier this week. Washington has won four of its last five games, including a 4-1 win at Seattle on Wednesday.

The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is listed at -180 on the money line (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Nationals odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Nationals vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Nationals money line: Phillies -180, Nationals +150

Phillies vs. Nationals run line: Phillies -1.5 (+105)

Phillies vs. Nationals over/under: 9.5 runs

PHI: Phillies are 8-0 in their last eight home games vs. Washington

WAS: Nationals are 4-1 in their last five games

Why you should back the Phillies



Philadelphia extended its winning streak to four games when it notched a 3-1 win over the Cubs on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep. Kyle Schwarber homered on the first pitch of the game, while Bryce Harper added a two-run, third-inning single. The Phillies have won nine straight road games, which is their longest such streak since 1984.

Cristopher Sanchez will be on the mound again after striking out nine and walking just one in nine innings since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Philadelphia is facing Washington's Josiah Gray, who is 1-2 with a 5.64 ERA in six career starts against the Phillies. The Nationals are winless in their last eight trips to Citizens Bank Park.

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington has found some of its best form of the season, winning four of its last five games. The Nationals have also come away with wins in five of their last seven road games, taking two out of three in Seattle earlier this week. They wrapped up the series with a 4-1 win on Wednesday, as Patrick Corbin threw seven scoreless frames with nine strikeouts.

Keibert Ruiz hit a game-tying home run on Tuesday before adding two hits and two RBIs on Wednesday. Sanchez has struggled against Washington during his career, posting a 7.11 ERA in five games. Gray has a lower ERA in this matchup, creating value as a sizeable underdog.

How to make Phillies vs. Nationals picks

