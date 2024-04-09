Teams off to solid starts to their seasons meet when the Detroit Tigers face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second of a two-game interleague series matchup on Tuesday. Pittsburgh earned a 7-4 win in Monday night's opener. The Tigers (6-4), second in the American League Central, were 41-40 on the road in 2023. The Pirates (9-2), first in the National League Central, were 39-42 a year ago.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Pirates lead the all-time series 48-42, including a 26-22 edge in games played in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Pirates odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Tigers vs. Pirates money line: Detroit +106, Pittsburgh -125

Tigers vs. Pirates over/under: 8.5 runs

Tigers vs. Pirates run line: Pittsburgh -1.5 (+157)

DET: +244 on the money line on the road this season

PIT: +713 on the money line this season

Why you should back the Pirates

Pittsburgh is expected to send left-hander Martin Perez (1-0, 2.45 ERA) to the mound. Perez has two starts this season, pitching 11 innings, while allowing 12 hits, three earned runs, five walks with eight strikeouts. In his last outing, a 7-4 win at Washington, Perez went 6.2 innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs with two walks and six strikeouts. He is 2-4 in 11 career starts against Detroit.

Right fielder Connor Joe started the series red hot, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and one run scored on Monday. Joe has hit safely in seven of the past eight games, including five multi-hit performances. In nine games, he is batting .324 with five doubles, one homer, nine RBI and 11 runs scored. In seven career games against the Tigers, he is hitting .321 with three doubles, one homer and four RBI.

Why you should back the Tigers

Right-hander Casey Mize (0-0, 6.23 ERA) will start for Detroit. The former first-round pick is trying to put injury woes behind him, after having both Tommy John and back surgery. In his first outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, he went 4.1 innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts. For his career, Mize is 7-13 with a 4.34 ERA. In 193 innings, he has allowed 177 hits, 93 earned runs and 58 walks with 152 strikeouts.

Infielder Gio Urshela has hits in six of seven games for Detroit, including a 1-for-2 effort in a pinch-hitting role on Monday. He was 3-for-5 with two RBI in a 6-3 win over the New York Mets on Thursday. He also had two doubles and an RBI in a 5-4 victory over the Oakland A's on Friday. For the season, he is hitting a team-best .370 with two doubles and three RBI.

